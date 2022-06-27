TS Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Telangana 1st, 2nd Intermediate Results to be Declared Tomorrow @tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: The long and anxious wait for Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 is about to end tomorrow. Yes, TSBIE - Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, will declare the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 for the upcoming state-level entrance exam on 28th June 2022 - Tuesday. The confirmation of TSBIE Inter Result 2022 Date and Time comes as a major relief for nearly 9.8 lakh students who have been waiting for it for nearly a month. Tomorrow at 11 AM in the morning, TSBIE will hold a press meet in which Telangana 1st Year Result 2022 and TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 will be declared formally. After the official declaration, students will get direct access to TS Inter Result 2022 Scorecards or Marks Memo online via the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. However, those students who are interested in checking Telangana Inter Results 2022 first, and get priority access to their results scorecards can click on the links given below:

9 Lakh Students to Receive their TS Inter Result 2022

As per the estimates shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students who have appeared for the TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2022 held in May, will receive their TSBIE Inter Result 2022 in the form of marks memo. Estimates suggest that, a total of 4.64 Lakh students have been waiting for for TS 1st Year Inter Result 2022 while 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam and will be receiving Telangana 2nd Year Inter Results 2022 tomorrow. As the TSBIE Results 2022 are being declared online, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready or note down their exam roll number and other details that are required to check TS Inter Results 2022 easily.

TS Inter Results 2022 to be Available on Websites, Mobile Apps

With over 9 lakh students waiting for the TS Inter Result 2022, post declaration the board will publish the Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results 2022 online on its official website. The TSBIE Inter Result 2022 will be published on the official websites of the board i.e., tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. In addition to this, the board has also made arrangements to make TS Inter Results Marks Memo available to the students via a Mobile App called ‘T App Folio’ app. However, all these sources or websites are prone to technical problems and difficulties which makes checking TS Inter Result 2022 difficult for the students. To overcome this problem, jagranjosh.com will also be publishing TSBIE Intermediate Results 2022 on its portal results.jagranjosh.com. Students will get priority or first access to TS 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results 2022 online via the links provided below. Therefore, students are advised to log onto the portal and register themselves for the updates.

