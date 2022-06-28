Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check TS Intermediate Results Link Here

Telangana TS inter Result 2022, TS 1st 2nd Intermediate Results Link: The Telangana School Education Department (TSBIE) will announce the result of the TS Class 11th 12th today in online mode. Students can check their Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter result on these official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Also, board has partnered with few education portals to share Telangana TS Inter results with the students. To check the result, students will have to enter their exam hall ticket number in the login window.

Apart from this, the Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter result 2022 can also be accessed through mobile app - T App Folio. There might be possibility that the board will provide the TS inter results via SMS as well. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate exams 2022 which were conducted from 6th to 24th May.

Where To Check Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter Result 2022?

Around 9 lakh students will be able to check their TS class 11th 12th exam results in online mode at different websites. Once announced, students can check the same in online mode or via mobile app. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

telangana12.jagranjosh.com

The Telangana School Education Department (TSBIE) will release Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter result 2022 through other methods too. Students can check Telangana TS results 2022 in online mode by following any of the methods - on the official website or through Mobile Apps.

How To Check Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter Result 2022 Via Mobile App?

Students will also be able to check their class 11th and 12th result 2022 via mobile app named - T App Folio. They will be able to download this app and enter their details to access their Manabadi TS Inter result 2022. Students can download this app from the Google Play Store.

How To Check Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter Result 2022 via SMS?

To check the TS inter 2022 result, students need to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. Check the format below -

To check TS intermediate 2nd year result 2022 for general stream, students will have to type the SMS in this format - TSGEN2<registration number> at 56263 and

To check Telangana Inter 1st Year result 2022 for general stream, students will have to type the SMS in this format - TSGEN1<registration number> and send it at 56263.

