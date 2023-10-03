Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Starts at bse.telangana.gov.in, Check Exam Fee Here

Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Director of Government Examinations has activated the application window for the Telangana National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) today. Candidates can apply for NMMS 2023 scholarship online at bse.telangana.gov.in or portal.bsetelangana.org/tsnmmsthr/Account/Login.aspx. The last date to fill up the application form is October 13, 2023.

As per the schedule released earlier, the Telangana NMMS examination for class 8th will be conducted on December 10 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English languages at all the revenue divisional headquarters of all 33 districts in the state.

Telangana NMMS Scholarship Dates 2023

Those willing to appear for the exam can check the table to know the NMMS scholarship dates:

Events Dates Last date for registration and remittance of examination fee October 13, 2023 Last date for submission of printed copy of application forms and NR and fee receipts by the school head masters in the office of the concerned District Educational Officer October 16, 2023 Last date for submission of printed nominal rolls attested by concerned headmasters, and fee receipts by 3 concerned DEOs to the O/o the Director of Government examinations TS Hyderabad October 18, 2023 Telangana NMMS Scholarship Exam December 10, 2023

How to apply for the Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023?

Candidates can fill up the scholarship application form in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the Telangana NMMS Scholarship application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in or portal.bsetelangana.org/tsnmmsthr/Account/Login.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NMMSE Online Application Receiving -2023-24

Step 3: On the new page, enter School DISE Code and Password

Step 4: Fill up the application form, pay the exam fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

As per the official website, the other caste (OC) and other backward caste (OBC) candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100 while the SC, ST, and PH students will have to pay Rs 50. They will also have to submit their original class 7 pass certificates of marks.

Who are eligible for Telangana NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

The eligibility criteria have been specified by the officials. Before filling up the form, candidates are advised to go check the requirements to apply for the Telangana NMMS scholarship exam 2023:

Those must have scored at least 55% of marks, while those belonging to SC, and ST categories must have a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade in the class 7 examination during the year 2022-23

Those studying in Zilla Parishad (ZP), local body, government, government-aided schools, and model schools that have no residential facility are eligible. Candidates from model schools who have residential facilities are not eligible

The candidates whose parental annual income is below Rs 3,50,000 are eligible

Also Read: IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration Window Extended to October 10, Get Direct Link Here