Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TG EAPCET 2025 Admissions: Check Available Engineering Branches for Counselling

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TG EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. The counselling will be held in three phases, starting from June 28, 2025. Eligible candidates can choose from a wide range of engineering branches during the web options entry process. Check here for more details about TG EAPCET Counselling 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:39 IST
TG EAPCET Admissions 2025
TG EAPCET Admissions 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the official counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025. This counselling is for students seeking admission into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses.

The first phase of TG EAPCET 2025 counselling will begin on June 28, 2025. The counselling will be conducted in three phases, giving students multiple chances to get a seat in their desired college and branch.

All students who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2025 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) are eligible to take part in the web-based counselling.

As part of the process, candidates can enter their web options by choosing from a wide list of engineering specializations offered by participating colleges across Telangana.

This allows students to explore different B.Tech and B.E. branches, and make informed choices based on their interests and career goals.

TG EAPCET Admissions 2025: List of Colleges Available

Check the table below for a complete list of engineering branches along with their branch codes available for TG EAPCET 2025 admissions. 

Branch Code

Branch Name

CSE

Computer Science and Engineering

CSM

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

ECE

Electronics and Communication Engineering

EEE

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

MEC

Mechanical Engineering

CIV

Civil Engineering

CSD

Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)

CSO

Computer Science and Engineering (IoT)

INF

Information Technology

AIM

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MIN

Mining Engineering

CSC

Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)

AID

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

CSW

Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)

BME

Bio-Medical Engineering

CHE

Chemical Engineering

CSB

Computer Science and Business System

PHE

Pharmaceutical Engineering

AGR

Agricultural Engineering

BIO

Bio-Technology

CIC

CSE (IoT and Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology)

DRG

Dairying

FDT

Food Technology

CSG

Computer Science & Design

EIE

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

EVL

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)

AI

Artificial Intelligence

ETM

Electronics and Telematics

ANE

Aeronautical Engineering

CSI

Computer Science and Information Technology

ECM

Electronics and Computer Engineering

BSE

Building Services Engineering

DTD

Digital Techniques for Design and Planning

PLG

B.Planning

GEO

Geo Informatics

MET

Metallurgical Engineering

MMS

B.Tech Mechanical with M.Tech Manufacturing Systems

MTE

B.Tech Mechanical with M.Tech Thermal Engineering

TEX

Textile Technology / Textile Engineering

CSN

Computer Science & Engineering (Networks)

ECI

Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering

CME

Computer Engineering

MCT

Mechanical (Mechatronics) Engineering

MMT

Metallurgy and Material Engineering

AUT

Automobile Engineering

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News