TG EAPCET 2025 Admissions: Check Available Engineering Branches for Counselling

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the official counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025. This counselling is for students seeking admission into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses.

The first phase of TG EAPCET 2025 counselling will begin on June 28, 2025. The counselling will be conducted in three phases, giving students multiple chances to get a seat in their desired college and branch.

All students who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2025 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) are eligible to take part in the web-based counselling.

As part of the process, candidates can enter their web options by choosing from a wide list of engineering specializations offered by participating colleges across Telangana.

This allows students to explore different B.Tech and B.E. branches, and make informed choices based on their interests and career goals.