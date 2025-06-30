TG EAPCET 2025 Admissions: Check Available Engineering Branches for Counselling

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the official counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025. This counselling is for students seeking admission into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses.
The first phase of TG EAPCET 2025 counselling will begin on June 28, 2025. The counselling will be conducted in three phases, giving students multiple chances to get a seat in their desired college and branch.
All students who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2025 (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) are eligible to take part in the web-based counselling.
As part of the process, candidates can enter their web options by choosing from a wide list of engineering specializations offered by participating colleges across Telangana.
This allows students to explore different B.Tech and B.E. branches, and make informed choices based on their interests and career goals.
TG EAPCET Admissions 2025: List of Colleges Available
Check the table below for a complete list of engineering branches along with their branch codes available for TG EAPCET 2025 admissions.
|
Branch Code
|
Branch Name
|
CSE
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
CSM
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
ECE
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
EEE
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
MEC
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
CIV
|
Civil Engineering
|
CSD
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science)
|
CSO
|
Computer Science and Engineering (IoT)
|
INF
|
Information Technology
|
AIM
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
MIN
|
Mining Engineering
|
CSC
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
AID
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
CSW
|
Computer Engineering (Software Engineering)
|
BME
|
Bio-Medical Engineering
|
CHE
|
Chemical Engineering
|
CSB
|
Computer Science and Business System
|
PHE
|
Pharmaceutical Engineering
|
AGR
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
BIO
|
Bio-Technology
|
CIC
|
CSE (IoT and Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology)
|
DRG
|
Dairying
|
FDT
|
Food Technology
|
CSG
|
Computer Science & Design
|
EIE
|
Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
|
EVL
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)
|
AI
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
ETM
|
Electronics and Telematics
|
ANE
|
Aeronautical Engineering
|
CSI
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
ECM
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
BSE
|
Building Services Engineering
|
DTD
|
Digital Techniques for Design and Planning
|
PLG
|
B.Planning
|
GEO
|
Geo Informatics
|
MET
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
MMS
|
B.Tech Mechanical with M.Tech Manufacturing Systems
|
MTE
|
B.Tech Mechanical with M.Tech Thermal Engineering
|
TEX
|
Textile Technology / Textile Engineering
|
CSN
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Networks)
|
ECI
|
Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering
|
CME
|
Computer Engineering
|
MCT
|
Mechanical (Mechatronics) Engineering
|
MMT
|
Metallurgy and Material Engineering
|
AUT
|
Automobile Engineering
