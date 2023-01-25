TISSNET 2023 Application Window To Close Soon, Check List of Documents Required For Registration

TISSNET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will end the application process for Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 on January 28 in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply for TISSNET 2023, must register soon at the official website - appln.tiss.edu. The modes to fill up and submit the TISS PG application form are online and offline.

However, the offline TISSNET 2023 application facility is only available for candidates from remote areas such as the North-East states, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. As per the updates, the TISS PG entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based mode at different centres. Stage 1 of TISSNET will be conducted on February 25, 2023.

TISSNET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

List of Documents Required For TISSNET 2023 Registration

While filling the TISSNET application form 2023, candidates are also required to upload prescribed documents in the specified size. They can go through the list of documents required for TISSNET 2023 registration category-wise below in the table -

Categories Documents General Photograph Signature Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) SC/ST (if candidates’ family income in less than Rs.2.5 lakh) Photograph Signature Tribe/caste certificate Income certificate (The financial year 2021-2023) Copy of TISS challan (cash payment) SC/ST (if candidates’ family income in more than Rs. 2.5 lakh) Photograph Signature Tribe/caste certificate Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) OBC/NC (if candidates’ family income is more than Rs. 1 lakh) Photograph Signature Income certificate (The financial year 2021-2023) OBC (Non-creamy layer) certificate issued by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner/Tahsildar after April 1, 2020 Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) PWD Photograph Signature Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) PWD certificate KM Photograph Signature Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) KM certificate Armed Forces Photograph Signature Copy of TISS challan (in case of cash payment) Armed Force certificate

How To Apply For TISSNET 2023?

Candidates will have to apply for TISS PG admissions 2023 in online mode. While filling out the TISSNET 2023 application form, they will have to pay the exam fee by using a credit card, debit card or net banking. Go through the steps to know how to fill TISSNET application 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TISSNET - appln.tiss.edu.

2nd Step - Now, on the homepage, click on register tab.

3rd Step - Enter all the required details and submit the same.

4th Step - Login with generated credentials.

5th Step - Fill up PG admission form, upload scanned documents and pay fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout for future references.

