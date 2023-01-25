GUJCET 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

GUJCET 2023 Application Deadline Today: As per the official schedule, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration window for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 today-January 25, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not filled out GUJCET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

According to the prescribed schedule, GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for GUJCET 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. Authorities have not released the GUJCET 2023 admit card yet. However, it is expected that the hall ticket will be released at least one week before the commencement of GUJCET 2023.

GUJCET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill GUJCET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates must note that today is the last day to fill out the GUJCET 2023 registration form. Thus, the remaining candidates must fill out the form and pay the fee by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration

Step 3: Generate login credentials via registration

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5 : Fill out GUJCET application form 2023

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7 : Submit the form and take a few pintouts

GUJCET 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the official schedule, GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at various examination centers. The syllabus for this exam is similar to the Class 12th science stream syllabus based on NCERT.

The GUJCET 2023 will comprise MCQ-based questions. It will have physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics sections. Each section is awarded 40 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve each of them.

