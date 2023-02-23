Tripura Board Exam Admit Card 2023 Available For Students, Collect From Schools

Tripura Board Exam Admit Card 2023: As per the updates, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the admit card for class 10, 12 board exams. Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th admit card is available along with the attendance cum roll sheets with centre secretaries and venue supervisors till February 24, 2023. Students can collect their Tripura board 10, 12 admit card 2023 from their respective school authorities.

Students have to carry their Tripura Board exam admit card 2023 while going for the exam, without the same entry will not be permitted. Along with this, TBSE has also released the Tripura board 10, 12 admit cards for madrassa alim, madrasa fazil arts and madrasa theology exams. Students have to contact their respective schools to get their Tripura Board Madrassa admit card.

Where to Collect Tripura Board Exam Admit Card 2023?

The centre secretaries or superintendents and venue supervisors collected the TBSE admit card 2023 and attendance-cum-roll sheets for their respective schools from the office of the board today. After getting the Tripura Board exam admit card 2023 stamped by the Principal or Chairman, the students can go to school and collect the TBSE class 10, 12 admit card. Students must ensure that the admit card is stamped by the school principal or chairman.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Tripura Board Exam Admit Card 2023?

As per the information available, the TBSE board exam admit card 2023 will likely to have information about the student and exam. check below the details that is expected to available on Tripura board exam admit card -

Name of the student

Roll number

Exam date

Exam Day

Exam venue

Exam Timings

Board exam day guidelines

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Dates

As per the schedule released, the Tripura board class 10 exams will commence on March 16 with the English paper and will conclude on April 18 with the optional subject (Language/Vocational). The Tripura TBSE class 12 exams will begin on March 15 with the English paper and end on April 19 with the Vocational paper.

