WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Begins, Over 6 Lakh Students To Appear for WBBSE Class 10, Check Guidelines Here

WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023: As per the official schedule, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will start Class 10th or Madhyamik Exams from today- February 23, 2023. The exam will be held between 11.45 am and 3.00 pm for language papers. Approximately 6,98,628 students are expected to take the exam. Students who are going to appear for the WBBSE 10th Board Exams 2023 must keep the exam day guidelines in mind.

The WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 will conclude on March 4, 2203. However, students are required to carry the WBBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. Without them, no one shall be granted entry to the hall. It must be noted that the authorities will deploy policemen outside the exam hall and the students will be under the strict vigil of CCTV Cameras. They can check out the list of important instructions below.

WBBSE Class 10th Exam Day Guidelines

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2023 will be started today i.e. February 23, 2023. Examinees are required to keep the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check out the protocols here-

Students must reach the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam commences.

He/She must carry the WBBSE 10th hall ticket along with valid ID proof- Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, and license to the exam hall.

Students must read the question paper thoroughly in the first 15 minutes (allotted separately for reading the question paper).

Check for spelling errors and review the content properly before submitting the sheet.

It must be noted that no one will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

He/She must not carry any cheating paper or electronic device (smartwatch, calculator, etc) to the exam hall.

Those who fail to adhere to the instructions will be disqualified from the exam.

