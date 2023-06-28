Tripura to Implement NEP in General Degree Colleges from This Academic Session

Tripura NEP in General Degree Colleges: Tripura state is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in all the general degree colleges from the 2023-24 academic session. According to reports, admissions to all general degree colleges will be conducted based on NEP 2020.

Tripura has 25 general degree colleges under Tripura University and Maharaja Bir Bikram University. Tripura Higher Education Director Nripendra Sharma when speaking to the media stated that under the NEP students will be offered a four-year degree programme with an exit window.

Students who wish to opt for a three-year degree programme will be awarded a UG degree in a major discipline after completing the programme. The UG honours degree in the major discipline will be given to students completing the four-year programme. Vocational courses will also be introduced in all the degree colleges.

The higher education director also added that this year approximately 49,662 students applied for admission to colleges in the state. A total of 28,342 seats are being offered in the degree colleges. He also added that out of 49,662 students, a large number will be opting for medical, engineering, and other professional courses and the remaining students can be assured of securing a seat in the general degree colleges. It has to be noted that all of them may not get the course or institute of their choice due to the limited number of seats available.

