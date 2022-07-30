TS DOST 2022 Admission applications to close today, Apply at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be closing the TS DOST 2022 Applications for the phase 1 examinations today - July 30, 2022. Students interested in applying for the TS DOST Phase 1 examinations can visit the official website of the board to complete the registration and application process.

The link for students to complete the TS DOST 2022 Registration and application process is available on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. Students who have qualified the Telangana class 12 examinations and wish to secure admission to the undergraduate courses can visit the official website of TSCHE to complete the registration and application process.

Seat allotment process will be conducted for the students who have submitted the applications for the UG Admissions. According to the schedule released by the officials, the Phase I Seat Allotment will be released on August 6, 2022. Students who have been allotted seats in the phase 1 of the admissions can complete the Online Self-reporting between August 7 to 18, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Application Link

Hows to apply for TS DOST 2022

TS DOST 2022 UG Admission application forms are available on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit the TS DOST 2022 applications

Step 1: Visit the TSCHE official website

Step 2: Click on the TS DOST 2022 application link

Step 3: Enter the details in the TS DOST 2022 Registration link

Step 4: Complete the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the TS DOST 2022 application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

Also Read: KCET Toppers List 2022: Apoorv Tops Engineering, Check Karnataka CET Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers Here