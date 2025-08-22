AFCAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Key Instructions to Follow, Documents to Carry on Exam Day

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the AFCAT 2 2025 exam starting tomorrow, on August 23 and 24, 2025. The IAF has also released the AFCAT 2 exam day guidelines with the admit card, which mentions important dos and don’ts for candidates. These guidelines include details about the dress code, items allowed and prohibited inside the exam centre, reporting time, and other exam rules. Every candidate must strictly follow these instructions to avoid any issues on exam day.

The AFCAT 2 2025 admit card was issued on August 19, 2025. Candidates can download it by logging in with their user ID, password, and captcha code. Following the exam day guidelines carefully will help candidates appear for the test smoothly and without last-minute stress.

AFCAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 on August 23 and 24, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting time and exam guidelines mentioned in their admit card. The EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test) will also be conducted for eligible candidates in the second shift with the AFCAT.