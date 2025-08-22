AFCAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Key Instructions to Follow, Documents to Carry on Exam Day

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the AFCAT 2 2025 exam starting tomorrow, on August 23 and 24, 2025. The IAF has also released the AFCAT 2 exam day guidelines with the admit card, which mentions important dos and don’ts for candidates. These guidelines include details about the dress code, items allowed and prohibited inside the exam centre, reporting time, and other exam rules. Every candidate must strictly follow these instructions to avoid any issues on exam day.
The AFCAT 2 2025 admit card was issued on August 19, 2025. Candidates can download it by logging in with their user ID, password, and captcha code. Following the exam day guidelines carefully will help candidates appear for the test smoothly and without last-minute stress.
AFCAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 on August 23 and 24, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting time and exam guidelines mentioned in their admit card. The EKT (Engineering Knowledge Test) will also be conducted for eligible candidates in the second shift with the AFCAT.
AFCAT Shift Timings 2025
The AFCAT 2 2025 exam will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates must carefully check their reporting time, exam duration, and other activities to avoid missing any important instructions. Below are the detailed AFCAT shift timings 2025 for both sessions:
|
Activity
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Reporting Time
|
7:30 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
Verification of Admit Card, ID Proof, Biometrics, Photo/Thumb Impression, and Seating
|
7:30 AM – 9:30 AM
|
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
|
Reading of Instructions
|
9:30 AM – 9:45 AM
|
2:00 PM – 2:15 PM
|
AFCAT Exam timings
|
9:45 AM – 11:45 AM
|
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM
|
Reading of Instructions for EKT
|
-
|
4:15 PM – 4:30 PM
|
EKT Exam
|
-
|
4:30 PM – 5:15 PM
AFCAT Exam Day Guidelines 2025
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official AFCAT Exam Day Guidelines 2025 to help candidates appear for the exam smoothly. These instructions include details on reporting time, required documents, prohibited items, and dress code for the exam centre. Every candidate must carefully follow these rules to avoid disqualification.
Reporting Time for AFCAT 2 2025
Candidates must report to the exam centre in batches from 07:30 am (Shift 1) and 12:30 pm (Shift 2), as mentioned on their AFCAT 2 admit card 2025. No request for change of exam date or centre will be entertained.
Reach the venue on time for frisking, ID verification, biometrics, and admit card inspection. It is advised to check the exam centre location in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
Documents to Carry on AFCAT Exam Day
Candidates should take two printouts of the AFCAT admit card 2025. They must carry the following items to the AFCAT exam centre:
-
AFCAT admit card
-
Aadhaar card (mandatory)
-
Another valid photo ID such as PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licen
-
Two passport-size colour photographs
-
A blue/black ballpoint pen for attendance and rough work
Note: Candidates must put their thumb impression on the admit card at home and sign it in front of the invigilator at the exam centre.
Items Prohibited Inside the AFCAT Exam Centre
The following items are strictly banned inside the examination hall:
-
Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, smartwatches, memory cards, pagers, and digital assistants.
-
Stationery items like pencil-boxes, books, geometry sets, log tables, clipboards, and papers.
-
Personal belongings such as wallets, purses, handbags, ornaments, wristwatches, goggles, jackets, or eatables.
Dress Code for AFCAT 2 Exam 2025
Candidates must follow the AFCAT dress code to ensure smooth frisking and security checks:
-
Only slippers or sandals with flat heels are allowed.
-
Closed shoes or footwear are not permitted.
-
Avoid clothes with large buttons.
-
Candidates wearing religious attire will undergo thorough checking.
Additional AFCAT Exam Day Instructions
The following are some instructions candidates have to follow on AFCAT Exam Day:
-
A passport-size colour photograph of each candidate will be taken during verification.
-
Rough work must be done only on the A4 sheets provided at the desk. Candidates must write their details on these sheets and submit them before leaving.
-
Candidates can leave the exam hall only after completing the AFCAT/EKT exam.
