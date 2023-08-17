  1. Home
TS DOST Special Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023 today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Counselling 2023: Special phase seat allotment result will be out today: August 17, 2023. Candidates can get the direct link and required documents for verification here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 14:02 IST
TS DOST Counselling 2023: Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) special seat allotment result will be out today: August 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by entering the login credentials. 

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 18 to 21, 2023. The TS DOST counselling 2023 is being conducted for granting admissions to undergraduate courses such as BA, BCA, BCom, BBM, BSc, BBA, BSW, and D-Pharmacy across the state.

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access the result is given below:

TS DOST Counselling 2023 Result

Click Here

How to Check TS DOST Counselling 2023 Result?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the allotment result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS DOST seat allotment result

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout

Documents Required for TS DOST Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • TS DOST allotment order
  • Self-reporting acknowledgement
  • Memorandum marks of SSC
  • Memorandum marks of the qualifying exam
  • Equivalency certificate
  • Conduct certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Transfer certificate
  • Migration certificate
  • Bonafide and study certificate from 4th to Intermediate or its equivalent for local candidate verification
  • NCC / NSS / PH / Ex-servicemen – CAP / extracurricular certificate.Bridge course certificate

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
