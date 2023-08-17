TS DOST Special Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023 today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Counselling 2023: Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) special seat allotment result will be out today: August 17, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 18 to 21, 2023. The TS DOST counselling 2023 is being conducted for granting admissions to undergraduate courses such as BA, BCA, BCom, BBM, BSc, BBA, BSW, and D-Pharmacy across the state.

How to Check TS DOST Counselling 2023 Result?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the allotment result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS DOST seat allotment result

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout

Documents Required for TS DOST Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS DOST allotment order

Self-reporting acknowledgement

Memorandum marks of SSC

Memorandum marks of the qualifying exam

Equivalency certificate

Conduct certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Transfer certificate

Migration certificate

Bonafide and study certificate from 4th to Intermediate or its equivalent for local candidate verification

NCC / NSS / PH / Ex-servicemen – CAP / extracurricular certificate.Bridge course certificate

