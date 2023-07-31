TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the phase 2 TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment results today, July 31, 2023. According to the revised schedule available, the provisional allotment will be available today. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the results through the link available here.

The self-reporting of those students who have been allotted seats will be conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2023, following which the final phase allotment list will be released. TSHE is conducting the counselling process for candidates who have cleared the TS EAMCET 2023 exams. The first allotment list was announced on July 16, 2023. Those who were allotted seats were required to report to the allotted institutions for the verification and admission process from July 16 to 22, 2023.

The TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 counselling allotment results will be announced on the online counselling portal - tseamcet.nic.in. Students can also check the allotment result through the direct link here. The link will be available as soon as the allotment list is announced online.

Steps to Check TS EAMCET 2023 Allotment List

The TS EAMCET 2023 allotment list will be announced online. Students can follow the steps given below to check the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET 2023 phase 2 allotment link

Step 3: Login using the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling credentials

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

TS EAMCET 2023 Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats as per their choices are required to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents for admissions. The following documents are required for the TS EAMCET 2023 admissions

TS EAMCET rank card

TS EAMCET admit card

Marksheet from class 6 onwards

Intermediate or equivalent exam memo cum pass certificate

Caste certificate

Residence certificate of either parent in Telangana for a period of 10 years

PwD, CAP, NCC, Sports, Minority category certificate

