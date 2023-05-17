TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will close the TS EAMCET 2023 engineering objection window today, May 17, 2023. The link for students to raise objections against the answer key will be open until 6 PM today. Students who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams can visit the official website and complete the answer key challenge process.

Students must however note that the objection window is open only for the students who have appeared for the Engineering stream exams. The last date for the agriculture students to raise their answer key objections was May 16, 2023.

The link for students to check the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key and raise objections is available on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. A direct link for students to raise objections is also available below.

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key Objection - Click Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Answer Key Objections

The link for students to raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering answer key is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the answer key challenge.

Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Answer key challenge link

Step 3: Read through the guidelines issued

Step 4: Click on continue and enter the EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Step 5: Select the question to challenge

Step 6: Submit the answer key challenge along with the requisite fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Answer Key Challenge - Points to Remember

Students when raising objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key must note that it is mandatory to submit supporting documents for each objection raised. The objections raised along with the documented proof will be taken into consideration following which the final answer key and the TS EAMCET 2023 results will be declared.

