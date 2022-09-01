    TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Slot Booking to End Today at tseamcet.nic.in¸ Know How to do TS EAMCET Slot Booking Here

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: As part of the counselling process for TS EAMCET 2022, the exam authority is holding the slot booking for certificate verification. Candidates can book slots to get their documents verified for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 online at tseamcet.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Sep 1, 2022 07:49 IST
    TS EAMCET Counselling 2022
    TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: TS EAMCET 2022 Slot Booking Process will formally conclude today. As per the revised timeline, the slot booking option for candidates who are to participate in the TS EAMCET Counselling Process 2022 will remain open until today. As part of the counselling process for TS EAMCET 2022, the exam authority is holding the slot booking for certificate verification. Candidates can book slots to get their documents verified for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 online at tseamcet.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to book slots for TS EAMCET 2022 Document Verification can also be found below:

    TS EAMCET Slot Booking 2022 - Click Here to Reach Portal

    TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 - Revised Schedule

    According to the details shared by the exam authority, the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 schedule has been revised in line with the demands. The revied schedule can be found below:

    Event

    Old Date

    Revised Date

    Slot Booking Ends

    29th August 2022

    1st Sept 2022

    Certificate Verification Ends

    30th August 2022

    2nd Sept 2022

    Option Entry Ends

     

    3rd Sept 2022

     

    How to do Slot Booking for TS EAMCET 2022?

    According to the details available on the website, the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking process has been enabled on the website - tseamcet.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates will find link for Slot Booking Option. On the next page, candidates need to provide requisite information i.e., TS EAMCET Hall Ticket No, TS EAMCET Registration Number, Date of Birth and Security Captcha Code displayed on the screen. In the next step, candidates need to click on button for Shot Available slots and select the one that they will be able to appear for. To conclude the process, candidates will be required to pay the processing fee of Rs Rs.1200/- (OC/BC), Rs.600/-(SC/ST). After booking a slot for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling verification, candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the receipt for future reference.

