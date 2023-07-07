TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates Revised, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule: TS EAMCET 2023 counselling dates have been revised. Students who have cleared the EAMCET 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to check the revised schedule.

The dates for the counselling have been revised due to the release of the TS Inter supplementary exams. Candidates who clear the supplementary exams today can submit their EAMCET counselling applications until July 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for supplementary exams and wish to submit their applications for the TS EAMCET counselling procedure can visit the official website - tseamcet.nic.in to complete the application process.

TS EAMCET 2023 Revised schedule - Click Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule

Check here the revised schedule for TS EAMCET counselling.

Particulars for Phase 1 Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification July 7 to 8, 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 9, 2023 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification Upto July 12, 2023 Freezing of options July 12, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before July 16, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website July 16 to 22, 2023

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling applications are available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit their TS EAMCET 2023 applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, TSEAMCET hall ticket number

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the EAMCET counselling application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

