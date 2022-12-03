TS EdCET 2022: Phase 2 Reporting Commence, Check List of Documents and Admission Details Here

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET 2022 Phase 2 Reporting commence. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the TS EdCET 2022 Phase 2 allotment round can visit the official website to check the reporting procedure.

According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to complete the TS EdCET 2022 Reporting is December 7, 2022. Those who have been allotted seats in the Phase 2 allotment process are required to complete the admissions by submitting the required documents and the admission fee at the institution. Only those candidates who submit all the required documents during the reporting process will be considered for admission.

TS EdCET 2022 List of Documents

TS EdCET 2022 was conducted for the admissions to B.Ed programmes offered in the colleges in the state. Those who have been allotted seats can visit the official website or check the list given below to check the TS EdCET 2022 List of documents.

TS Ed.CET-2022 Rank Card.

SSC/10th/ or equivalent Marksheet.

Intermediate/10+2/ or equivalent Marksheet.

Certificate of Qualifying Examination (Degree).

Provisional / Original Degree Certificate of Qualifying Examination.

Study certificates from 9th class to Graduation.

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the TS EdCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling process must note that submitting the documents as mentioned in the list is mandatory in order for the admissions of the candidates to be considered. Along with the originals, candidates are also required to carry with them a set of copies of the certificates.

