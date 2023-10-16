TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Phase Two Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

TS EDCET 2023 Counselling: The TS EDCET 2023 counselling phase 2 registrations are now open. Students participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official counselling website to complete the registration and certificate verification process. The last date for candidates to complete the online registration cum certificate verification is October 19, 2023.

To be considered for admissions, students must register and enter the details in the phase 2 counselling registration and certificate verification link. Students are required to upload the certificates for the verification process following which they can enter their choices for the allotment. The TS EDCET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment web option entry will begin on October 21, 2023.

TS EDCET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration and certificate verification link is available on the official website -edcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Students applying can also click the link below to register for the online certificate verification process.

TS EDCET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling - Click Here

TSEDCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Online registrations for the second and final phase of counselling October 16 to 19, 2023 Display of list of eligible candidates October 20, 2023 Exercising web options- phase II October 21 to 22, 2023 Edit of web options-phase -II October 23, 2023 List of provisionally selected candidates October 29, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges October 30 to November 4, 2023

Steps to Apply for TS EDCET 2023 Phase 2 Counselling

The link for eligible candidates to apply for the TS EDCET 2023 phase 2 counselling is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EDCET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on apply online for certificate verification link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank to login

Step 4: Enter the required details to complete the application

Step 5: Save the application and click on submit

