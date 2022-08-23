TS EdCET Result 2022 Likely To Release Tomorrow, Download Telangana EdCET result at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Result 2022: Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) result in online mode. As per some media reports, the TS EdCET 2022 results are likely to be declared tomorrow on 24th August 2022. Along with the results, TS EdCET rankcard will also be released.

Candidates will be able to download their result and rank card using credentials such as their hall ticket number and date of birth. They must also note that as of now the official announcement regarding the TS EdCET result 2022 date is still awaited.

How To Check TS EdCET Result 2022?

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the Telangana EdCET result on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be available to check only in online mode. They will have to click on the link - TS EdCET result on the homepage. A login window will appear. Further, they need to enter their login credentials - exam hall ticket number and other details, if required. Submit the same and TS EdCET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

What To Do In Case of Discrepancies in the TS EdCET Result 2022?

The TS EdCET result will likley to include the candidate's personal details, hall ticket number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, state rank and other details. After downloading the same, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it, in case of any error they must contact the authorities and get it rectified.

TS EdCET Answer Key 2022

Earlier, Osmania University, Hyderabad released the provisional answer keys on 30th July and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 1st August 2022. The final answer key for TS EdCET 2022 is also expected to be released online and soon after that, the results will be announced. The TS EdCET 2022 exam was held on 26th July 2022.

