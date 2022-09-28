TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates Released at tsicet.nic.in, Check complete schedule here

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates have been released for the admissions to the MBA, MCA programmes offered in the colleges across Telangana. The counselling schedule is available on the official TS ICET 2022 counselling website.

Students who have qualified the TS ICET 2022 entrance exams and wish to apply for admission to the colleges in Telangana can visit the official website of TS ICET 2022 to complete the counselling registration and seat allotment process.

According to the schedule given, the TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registrations will begin on October 8, 2022. Eligible candidates need to make sure that they complete the registration and slot booking process for document verification in the helpline centres.

A total of two rounds will be conducted for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling process. After the counselling process is completed Spot counselling will be conducted for vacant seats. Students can check the complete counselling procedure and related details here.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates TS ICET Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Schedule Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification October 8 to 12, 2022 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates October 10 to 13, 2022 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification October 10 to 15, 2022 Freezing of options October 15, 2022 Provisional Allotment of Seats October 18, 2022 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting online October 18 to 21, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Counselling registration process will be conducted in online mode only. Candidates need to register for the counselling procedure through the registration link which will be available on the official website from October 8, 2022.

To register candidates first need to enter the required details and create a login following which they will be directed to the Fee payment link. The TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registration fee payment needs to be completed online. Students from the general category are required to submit a fee of Rs, 1200 while students from SC/ST categories require to submit a fee of Rs. 600/-

