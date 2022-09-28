    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates Released at tsicet.nic.in, Check complete schedule here

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates have been released for the admissions to the MBA, MCA programmes offered in the colleges across Telangana. Students eligible to appear for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling can visit the official website to check the Counselling schedule. 

    Updated: Sep 28, 2022 10:48 IST
    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule: TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates have been released for the admissions to the MBA, MCA programmes offered in the colleges across Telangana. The counselling schedule is available on the official TS ICET 2022 counselling website.

    Students who have qualified the TS ICET 2022 entrance exams and wish to apply for admission to the colleges in Telangana can visit the official website of TS ICET 2022 to complete the counselling registration and seat allotment process. 

    According to the schedule given, the TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registrations will begin on October 8, 2022. Eligible candidates need to make sure that they complete the registration and slot booking process for document verification in the helpline centres. 

    A total of two rounds will be conducted for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling process. After the counselling process is completed Spot counselling will be conducted for vacant seats. Students can check the complete counselling procedure and related details here. 

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule - Direct Link Here

    TS ICET Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Schedule

    Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification

    October 8 to 12, 2022

    Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

    October 10 to 13, 2022

    Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

    October 10 to 15, 2022

    Freezing of options

    October 15, 2022

    Provisional Allotment of Seats

    October 18, 2022

    Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting online

    October 18 to 21, 2022

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling registration process will be conducted in online mode only. Candidates need to register for the counselling procedure through the registration link which will be available on the official website from October 8, 2022. 

    To register candidates first need to enter the required details and create a login following which they will be directed to the Fee payment link. The TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registration fee payment needs to be completed online. Students from the general category are required to submit a fee of Rs, 1200 while students from SC/ST categories require to submit a fee of Rs. 600/-

