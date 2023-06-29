  1. Home
TS ICET Result 2023 Today, Get Direct Link Here to Download Rankcard

TS ICET 2023 results to be announced today, June 29, 2023. Candidates can check their results and download the rank card through the direct link given here. 

Updated: Jun 29, 2023 08:52 IST
TS ICET 2023 Results at 3:30 PM Today
TS ICET 2023 Results at 3:30 PM Today

TS ICET 2023 Results: Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be announcing the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 result today, June 29, 2023. According to the official notification, the final answer key and results will be announced at 3:30 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the ICET 2023 exams can check their results through the link available here. 

The TS ICET 2023 results will be announced on the official website today. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and date of birth in the result link provided. Candidates clearing the TS ICET exams will be eligible to apply for the seat allotment and counselling procedure. 

TS ICET 2023 results will be announced on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also check the TS ICET result through the direct link provided here. 

TS ICET 2023 Result (Link to be Available Soon)

How to Download TS ICET 2023 Rank Card

The TS ICET 2023 results will be available online. Candidates can download the rank card through the online link for further counselling and seat allotment procedures. 

Step 1: Visit the TS ICET official website

Step 2: Click on the ICET 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Download the TS ICET 2023 rank card for further reference

To clear the TS ICET 2023 exams students are required to score a minimum of 25% marks in the entrance test. Students from categories like Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste however will not have a minimum qualifying mark. 

Also Read: Calcutta University Result 2022 Declared: Check BA, BSc and BCom Semester Result at wbresults.nic.in

