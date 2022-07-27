TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 (OUT): Download Telangana Intermediate Admit Cards at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2022 Hall Ticket has been issued for the Supplementary examinations. Candidates who have been put in the supplementary category can visit the official website of the board to download the hall ticket for the supplementary exams.

TS Inter supplementary examinations are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the Telangana Intermediate examinations with the minimum marks required. Only those candidates who have applied for the TS Intermediate Supplementary examinations are eligible to download the hall ticket. To download the TS Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and enter the previous hall ticket details

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Admit Card is available on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also download the TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket through the direct link available here.

TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2022 - Direct Link

Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the TS Intermediate Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2022.

Steps to download the TS Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket

Telangana Board 12th Supplementary exam admit card is available for download on the official website of the board. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the Supplementary exam hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the TS Intermediate official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS Intermediate exam section

Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link availab;e

Step 4: Enter the SSC/ previous year hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: The TS Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Exam admit card for further reference

Details mentioned on TS Intermediate Supplementary Admit Card

The Telangana 1st and 2nd year inter supplementary examination hall ticket will include the following details

Name and Roll number of the candidate

Name of the exam

Subjects appearing for

Schedule of exam

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates

The Telangana Intermediate results were announced by the officials last month. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 63% in class 11 and 67% in class 12.

