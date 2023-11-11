TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Soon; Check Complete Schedule Here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Osmania University will start registering for the Telangana law common entrance test, TS LAWCET on November 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: lawcetadm.tsche.ac. once the link is available.

The official notification reads, “The qualified candidates of TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2023 are hereby informed that, the certificate verification before admission into 3 and 5 years law courses ie LLB through TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET-2023).’’

TS LAWCET counselling 2023 was previously scheduled to begin in the month of November, however, it was postponed to November, In 2023, a total of 43,692 candidates registered for the exam, out of them, 36,218 appeared and 29,049 passed the exam.

According to the TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 schedule, the last date to apply is November 21, 2023. Check out the complete schedule below.

TS LAWCET Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates Notification November 11, 2023 Registration and payment of fees November 14 to 21, 2023 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking November 16 to 20, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through e-mail November 22, 2023 Exercising Web options- Phase I November 23 to 24, 2023 Edit of web options-Phase -I November 25, 2023 List of Provisionally selected candidates to be prepared and published college-wise (Phase-I) November 28, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates. November 29 to December 2, 2023 Beginning of classes December 4, 2023

