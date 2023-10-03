TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Second, Final Seat Allotment Out on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the second and final phase allotment results. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out results at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. They can check out the steps to download results here.

Candidates allocated seats in the second and final provisional allotment of the TS PGECET counseling 2023 must report to the allotted college for the original certificates' verification. Selected candidates can report to the allotted institute between October 3 and 7, 2023.

The authorities have released the college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates on the official website.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Allotment List

Check out the following steps to download provisional allotment here:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Provisional Allotment Login Phase II

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: TS PGECET Allotment List 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

What After Release of TS PGECET Counselling 2023 Results?

Selected candidates are required to pay a tuition fee in order to secure enrolment. The college must successfully verify all original certificates before making a final decision about seat allocation, and the fee payment receipt must be presented in compliance with the authority's requirements.

The candidate must submit the original documents with the allotment order and joining report that the college will provide once these conditions have been satisfied. Additionally, the candidate is required to provide two sets of authenticated copies of each certificate to the specified college.

Also Read: AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Reporting From October 4