TS POLYCET 2023 Registration Ongoing, Check Dates, Exam Pattern Here

TS POLYCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is hosting the application process for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET). Candidates who wish to register for TS POLYCET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can check out TS POLYCET 2023 important dates and exam pattern here.

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for TS POLYCET 2023 till April 24, 2023. If they fail to fill out the TS POLYCET 2023 application form before the deadline, they will have to pay an additional charge of Rs 100 to submit the form by April 25, 2023. The authorities will conduct the TS POLYCET 2023 exam on May 17, 2023.

TS POLYCET 2023 Dates

Event Date Deadline for TS POLYCET registration April 24, 2023, Last date to register with a late fee of Rs 100 April 25, 2023 TS POLYCET 2023 Exam date May 17, 2023 Result declaration 10 days after completion of the exam

How to Apply for TS POLYCET 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for TS POLYCET 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves before the deadline-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS POLYCET 2023 registration

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with registered credentials and pay an application fee

Step 5: Now, fill out TS POLYCET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and submit the form

Step 7: Now, download the TS POLYCET 2023 hall ticket

TS POLYCET 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are going to take the TS POLYCET 2023 exam must check out the paper pattern here.

The examination (POLYCET) will be of 2 Hrs 30 Minutes duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology of X Class (S.S.C.) Examination held in Academic Year 2023-2024 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State.

The POLYCET Examination will be conducted for 150 marks in Mathematics (60 marks) + Physics (30 Marks) + Chemistry (30 Marks) +Biology (30 Marks)

The Duration of the Examination is 2.5 hours i.e, 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM.

The candidates who are willing to take admission to the Agricultural & Veterinary Diploma Courses offered by PJTSAU & PVNRTVU & SKLTSHU shall attempt Biology Questions.

Candidates can check out the full TS POLYCET 2023 exam pattern on the official website.

