TS POLYCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): Check TS POLYCET Counselling Results online at tspolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 result for the Round 1 has been declared today. The Department of Technical Education, Telangana has formally declared the TS POLYCET Allotment Results 2022 in the form of a provisional allotment list. TS POLYCET Provisional Allotment List has been published online and made available to the candidates online on the official portal. Candidates can now check TS POLYCET College-wise Allotment Details online by logging onto the exam portal - tspolycet.nic.in.

Check TS POLYCET Provisional Allotment Result 2022 -Direct Link (Available Now)

Shortlisted candidates to Confirm Admissions by 31st July

With the 1st Round Allotment Results declared, candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to Polytechnic Colleges in Telangana need to confirm their admissions. Candidates whose names feature on the TS POLYCET Provisional Allotment List 2022 published on the official website will be required to complete the admission formalities and confirm their seats by 31st July 2022. Following the completion of admission process for Round 1 of Counselling, the counselling authority will hold two more rounds of TS POLYCET Counselling 2022. According to the tentative schedule shared by the authority, the registration process for the next round will be held from 1st to 3rd August with seat allotment results being declared by 6th August 2022. More details about TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling process can be found on the official website.

How to check TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2022 online?

Like the registration process, the TS POLYCET Counselling Result 2022 has also been declared online and made available to the candidates via the exam portal. Students need to log onto the portal - tspolycet.nic.in to check and access the college-wise allotment details for TS POLYCET Counselling Result 2022. On the next page, candidates will be required to select the College and the Course details from the drop-down menu and submit it on the portal. In response, candidates will be able to check their TS POLYCET 2022 allotment results online in the list that is displayed using search functionality.

