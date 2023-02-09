UCEED 2023: Admission Cut-Off Marks for Part A to Release Today, IIT Bombay Announces Mean and Standard Deviation

UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 cutoff marks today, February 9, 2023, in online mode.

Once released, candidates who have given the UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be able to check and download the UCEED and CEED 2023 cutoff marks from the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED - CEED 2023 Cutoff Marks - Direct Link (Available Soon)

As per the recent updates, IIT Bombay has also declared the mean and the standard deviation for UCEED, CEED 2023 Part A on its official website. However, the mean and the standard deviation for UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 are mentioned below.

Exam Mean Standard Deviation UCEED 2023 57.63 24.52 CEED 2023 22.59 11.82

What are the criteria for UCEED Admission Cut-Off 2023

According to some media reports, the UCCED and CEED examination cells will consider the mentioned factors in preparing for the UCEED, CEED cut-off marks.

Number of candidates who appeared for UCEED 2023

Number of candidates who have successfully qualified for UCEED 2023

The difficulty level of the UCEED examination 2023

Total Number of seat intake in the UCCED, CEED 2023 participating colleges

The Past year's trends of UCEED cut-off marks

UCEED-CEED 2023 Cutoff Marks

According to some media reports, candidates who will able to secure minimum UCEED, CEED 2023 cutoff marks will get shortlisted for the upcoming rounds of admission. However, the admission cutoff marks of Part B will be evaluated only if the candidates have successfully qualified for Part A.

As per the reports, students are required to score minimum cutoff marks to secure their admission in B.Des and M.Des courses at various UCEED, CEED 2023 participating colleges.

