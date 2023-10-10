UGC Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Learning, Online Courses, Check Details Here

UGC Admission ODL Online Programme: In a recent notification, the University Grants Commission has announced the extension of last date for admissions to the open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July-August 2023 session. According to the notification, the last date for candidates to apply for admissions to the ODL and online programe is October 20, 2023.

According to the the details given on the official notification, the UGC has decided to extend the last date of admissions for Higher Education Institutions offering ODL and online programmes for the July-August 2023 sessionfrom September 30 to October 20, 2023.

Official Notification - Click Here

Higher Education Instituton have also been asked to upload the details of the admission of the students on the UGC DEB portal by November 5, 2023. The notification further states that ubcase institutions are not able to submit the details on the official website action will be taken against the institutions.

Precautions to be taken by students before enrolling

Before filling out the applications candidates applying are required to take note of the following details

Ensure the status of the HEI applying

Check the details on the HEI website

Check of details of debarred HEIs

Follow UGC notification on specification of degree

Check prohibited courses

Admissions are conducted by HEIs as per UG specifications

Prohibition of franchising of programmes

The deadline for the submission of the applications for the ODL and online programme has been extended due to representations received from institutions with respect to recent floods in the state, non-declaratuon of UG results, and delay in admissions through conventional mode.

Also Read: UGC Invites Applications From HEIs For Distance And Online Courses, Check Details Here