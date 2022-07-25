UGC revises Open and Distance Learning guidelines for International students

UGC ODL revised Guidelines: The University Grants Commission has revised the guidelines for Open and Distance Learning programmes and Online courses. The changes have been made with an aim to encourage students to pursue Higher Education in India.

The University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Courses) second Amendment Regulations 2022 were notified on July 18, 2022. As per the guidelines of 2020, international students could apply for Education in India through their passports. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar has stated that the Ministry of External Affairs have observed that applications are being rejected due to the submission of expired passports or students not submitting their passports.

UGC Inernational Students Admission2022 - Official notification

Considering this, the MEA has asked the UGC to revise the rules accordingly and based on this amendments have been made for the guidelines as per which international students are required to submit any national identity with a recent photograph.

The official notification issued by the commission stated that any national identity and photograph of the respective country of residence will now be acceptable for the authentication of foreign students.

Amendment for Foreign students

The amendment is valid for students who wish to pursue higher education in Indian universities and apply through the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA at present offers a scholarship to African students through the e-VidyaBharti scheme under the central government through which atleast 1500 students are given scholarships over the course of 5 years.

International students use any other valid document of national identity with a photograph in case a passport is not available in order to take admission in Indian Universities.

