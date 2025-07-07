Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

UniRaj URATPG 2025 First Merit List Out; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has released the URATPG 2025 merit list on July 7, 2025, for all PG courses. Candidates can check their merit status online at admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel. The list includes details like name, form number, category, and merit percentage. Document verification will be held from July 8 to July 10, and the last date to pay the admission fee is July 10, 2025. Get more details here.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 8, 2025, 11:09 IST
UniRaj URATPG 2025
UniRaj URATPG 2025
Register for Result Updates

The University of Rajasthan has released the URATPG 2025 Round 1 merit list on July 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their admission status for postgraduate courses like MA, MSc, MCom, and more.

The merit list is available on the official website at admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel. It includes important details such as the form number, student’s name, father’s name, category, and merit percentage.

To check your result, visit uniraj.ac.in, go to the ‘URAT PG 2025’ section, select the ‘Round 1’ option, and download the course-wise PDF to see your rank.
This marks the beginning of the admission process for postgraduate seats at Rajasthan University.

The URATPG 2025 merit list will be used for seat allotment in various postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan. While the counselling schedule is yet to be announced, students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on admission deadlines and document verification dates.

URATPG is the key exam for getting into PG courses at Rajasthan University and its affiliated colleges. As competition increases every year, this merit list gives students a clear direction for the next steps in their academic journey.

URATPG Merit List 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the key highlights of the URATPG 2025 merit list in the table below:

Events

Details

Name of Exam

URATPG 2025 (University of Rajasthan PG Entrance Test)

Conducting Body

University of Rajasthan (UniRaj)

Merit List Release Date

July 7, 2025

Mode of Merit List

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

uniraj.ac.in / admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel

Details Mentioned in List

Form Number, Candidate's Name, Father's Name, Category, Merit Percentage

Admission Process Includes

Merit List, Document Verification, Fee Payment

Related Stories

How to Check URATPG Merit List 2025?

Candidates can check the following steps to check the URATPG Merit List 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University of Rajasthan by visiting uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says ‘URAT PG 2025’.

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open. Here again, click on the ‘URAT PG 2025’ tab to proceed further.

Step 4: You will now be redirected to a new page at univraj.org/uratpgPanel, which is the official portal for URATPG.

Step 5: On this page, you will find two tabs, ‘Merit List’ and ‘Merit by Programs’. Click on the ‘Merit List’ tab.

Step 6: A dropdown menu will appear. Select ‘Round 1’ from the dropdown.

Step 7: Once selected, you will see a list of PDF files for different PG courses.

Step 8: Click on the PDF link of your respective course to view the URATPG 2025 merit list.

Step 9: You can also directly click on the official merit list link, if available, to skip the above steps and access your result faster.

After downloading, make sure to check your name, form number, father’s name, category, and merit percentage carefully.

URATPG 2025 Admission Important Dates

Check the table below for the URATPG 2025 Admission dates:

Events

Dates

URATPG 2025 Document Verification for Admission

July 8, 2025 to July 10, 2025

URATPG 2025 Admission Fee Deposit Last Date

July 10, 2025

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News