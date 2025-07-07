UniRaj URATPG 2025 First Merit List Out; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has released the URATPG 2025 Round 1 merit list on July 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their admission status for postgraduate courses like MA, MSc, MCom, and more.

The merit list is available on the official website at admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel. It includes important details such as the form number, student’s name, father’s name, category, and merit percentage.

To check your result, visit uniraj.ac.in, go to the ‘URAT PG 2025’ section, select the ‘Round 1’ option, and download the course-wise PDF to see your rank.

This marks the beginning of the admission process for postgraduate seats at Rajasthan University.

The URATPG 2025 merit list will be used for seat allotment in various postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan. While the counselling schedule is yet to be announced, students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on admission deadlines and document verification dates.