UniRaj URATPG 2025 First Merit List Out; Check Here

The University of Rajasthan has released the URATPG 2025 Round 1 merit list on July 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their admission status for postgraduate courses like MA, MSc, MCom, and more.
The merit list is available on the official website at admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel. It includes important details such as the form number, student’s name, father’s name, category, and merit percentage.
To check your result, visit uniraj.ac.in, go to the ‘URAT PG 2025’ section, select the ‘Round 1’ option, and download the course-wise PDF to see your rank.
This marks the beginning of the admission process for postgraduate seats at Rajasthan University.
The URATPG 2025 merit list will be used for seat allotment in various postgraduate courses at the University of Rajasthan. While the counselling schedule is yet to be announced, students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on admission deadlines and document verification dates.
URATPG is the key exam for getting into PG courses at Rajasthan University and its affiliated colleges. As competition increases every year, this merit list gives students a clear direction for the next steps in their academic journey.
URATPG Merit List 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the key highlights of the URATPG 2025 merit list in the table below:
|
Events
|
Details
|
Name of Exam
|
URATPG 2025 (University of Rajasthan PG Entrance Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
University of Rajasthan (UniRaj)
|
Merit List Release Date
|
July 7, 2025
|
Mode of Merit List
|
Online (PDF format)
|
Official Website
|
uniraj.ac.in / admissions.univraj.org/uratpgPanel
|
Details Mentioned in List
|
Form Number, Candidate's Name, Father's Name, Category, Merit Percentage
|
Admission Process Includes
|
Merit List, Document Verification, Fee Payment
How to Check URATPG Merit List 2025?
Candidates can check the following steps to check the URATPG Merit List 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the University of Rajasthan by visiting uniraj.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says ‘URAT PG 2025’.
Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open. Here again, click on the ‘URAT PG 2025’ tab to proceed further.
Step 4: You will now be redirected to a new page at univraj.org/uratpgPanel, which is the official portal for URATPG.
Step 5: On this page, you will find two tabs, ‘Merit List’ and ‘Merit by Programs’. Click on the ‘Merit List’ tab.
Step 6: A dropdown menu will appear. Select ‘Round 1’ from the dropdown.
Step 7: Once selected, you will see a list of PDF files for different PG courses.
Step 8: Click on the PDF link of your respective course to view the URATPG 2025 merit list.
Step 9: You can also directly click on the official merit list link, if available, to skip the above steps and access your result faster.
After downloading, make sure to check your name, form number, father’s name, category, and merit percentage carefully.
URATPG 2025 Admission Important Dates
Check the table below for the URATPG 2025 Admission dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
URATPG 2025 Document Verification for Admission
|
July 8, 2025 to July 10, 2025
|
URATPG 2025 Admission Fee Deposit Last Date
|
July 10, 2025
