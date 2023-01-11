UP AYUSH UG 2022: Applications Closing Today for Round 1 Counselling, Get Direct Link Here

UP AYUSH UG 2022: The Department of AYUSH, Government of Uttar Pradesh as well as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will end the registration portal for the Round 1 counselling today January 11, 2023, for admissions to various Undergraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can apply for the academic session 2022 at the official website.

According to the latest notification, the state's AYUSH UG online counselling 2022 registrations began on January 7, 2023, and will be concluding today. Aspirants who seek admission to AYUSH courses such as BAMS, BUMS and BHMS for the state quote can check the eligibility criteria and apply through the application window up to 11:59 pm today.

UP AYUSH UG 2022 Round 1 Registration Form - Click Here

Steps to Apply for UP AYUSH UG Round 1 Counselling 2022

Aspirants who wish to apply for Round 1 of the UP state AYUSH Counselling for admissions to UG Courses can submit the application forms on the website. Following are the steps to apply for the 2022 academic year.

Step 1 - Visit the official website - upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the application form link given on the website

Step 3 - Candidates need to log in using their roll number, NEET application number and Aadhar ID number

Step 4 - After logging in, the registration form will be opened

Step 5 - Enter all the important details as prescribed by the counselling portal

Step 6 - Upload the documents in the accepted formats

Step 7 - Pay the registration fee amount through a safe payment gateway

Step 8 - Review and then only submit the UP AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 registration form

Step 9 - Lastly, download the confirmation page and save a copy for further reference.

UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022 Important Dates

The Department of AYUSH, Uttar Pradesh is organizing the UP AYUSH UG counselling process for admission in UG courses of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy in Government and Private colleges including State universities/Minority Institutions for the academic session 2022-23.

The applicants who belong to the SC/ST categories can fill out the registration forms for the UP AYUSH UG counselling 2022 by paying the required application amount of Rs 1,500 whereas candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 2,000 as the registration fees.

Moreover, UP AYUSH NEET's first merit list for undergraduate admissions will be released on January 14, 2023, at 5 pm. As per the counselling schedule mentioned by AYUSH, the online choice/preference filling will commence between January 15 and 16 (11:59 pm). Also, the seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH UG Round 1 is likely to be declared on January 17, 2023.

