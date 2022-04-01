UP Board 12th English Paper Leak Case: UPMSP to hold re-exam on April 13 at 24 Exam centres, Get details here

UPMSP 12th English Exams: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be conducting the UP Board class 12 English Examinations on April 13, 2022. The UPMSP 12th English exams are being conducted in the 24 districts where the exams were cancelled due to the question paper leak.

UP board 12th English Paper Leak

UP Board class 12 English exams 2022 were cancelled in 24 districts on March 30, 2022 after the question paper was leaked before the exams. The UP Board class 12 English exams 2022 were cancelled in the second shift in all the exam centres of the 24 districts - Ballia, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Azamgarh, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Jalaun, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

According to media reports seven more people, including two local journalists, were also arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the leak of UPMSP class 12 English question paper taking the total number of people involved in the case to 24.

Action against Culprits

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also issued orders for strict action against the perpetrators. Uttar Pradesh police today arrested eight more people involved in the alleged leak of the UP board class 12 English Exam paper taking the total number of arrests related to the case to 34. Among those arrested in the case include Mulayam Chauhan and three accomplices who were caught in Nagra while four others were caught by a team in Sikandarpur.

The police team had earlier arrested 26 people including Ballia District Inspector of Schools - Brajesh Kumar Mishra and three journalists.

UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams began on March 24, 2022 after a delay caused due to the UP by-elections. according to media reports, over 4 lakh students allegedly skipped the exams on the first day.

