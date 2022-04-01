UP Board 2022 Class 12 English Paper Leak: 7 More Arrested, Check Details Here

UP Board Exams 2022 Paper Leak: Uttar Pradesh Board class 12th English exam paper has been leaked in the Ballia district of the state. As per the recent updates, seven more people, including two local journalists have been arrested in the case. Reportedly, a total of 24 people have been held in the connection with the incident so far.

The English exam was scheduled to be held from 2 to 5.15 pm in the second shift across 75 districts of the state. Later, it was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday following the paper leak.

Uttar Pradesh Class 12th English Board exam 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent action, including the invoking of the National Security Act, against the culprits. As per the media reports, the revised exam will now be held on the 13th of April 2022. The number of those arrested in the incident has gone up to 24. The UP board examination began on 24th March as per the original exam schedule is to be completed in 15 to 20 working days. A total of 8,373 exam centres have been set up across the state.

Districts of Uttar Pradesh Where English Exam was Cancelled

According to the director of secondary education Vinay Kumar Pandey, the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on “suspicion of the paper leak” of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia. The districts in which the exam was cancelled included Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2022

As per media reports, as many as 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 in high school and 24,11,035 in intermediate, are registered to appear in the UP Board Examination 2022. According to the board officials, the students registered for the high school examination include 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls. On the other hand, students registered for the intermediate examination include 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls.

