UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: Over 4 Lakh Students Skip High School, Intermediate Exams, Know the Reason Here

UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: With UP Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students underway from 24th March, reports about the progress have started coming in from across the state. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has shared that on the first day of high school and intermediate exams, Over 4 lakh students had decided to skip the 10th and 12th Exam 2022. The student drop-out rate for the UPMSP Board Exam 2022 is much higher this year as compared to previous years as per media reports.

Number of Students Dropping from Exam Increases

As per the data available through media reports, in 2022, a total of over 2.4 lakh students had skipped the exams on the first day itself. In the next year, i.e., 2021, the board exams were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year, the number of students deciding to skip the UP Board Exam 2022 has increased to 4.18 lakh students were reported absent out of the total 5.19 lakh students who registered to appear for the exams.

Media reports confirmed that, for the Hindi Subject exam which was held on 24th March, a total of 5.19 lakh students were registered to appear for the test. However, of this number, over 4.18 lakh students were absent of which 2.6 lakh were Class 10 students and 1.57 belonged to Class 12.

Students Skipping Exams due to Strict Security Measures

According to the media reports that have been shared by local reporters and agencies, several students have decided to skip the UP High School and Intermediate Board Exams 2022 owing to the strict security measures being implemented by the authorities. To check cheating and malpractices across the state during the UP Board Exam 2022, the state government has installed CCTV cameras in all exam halls. In addition to this, the state government has also decided to invoke NSA against people who would be found involved in cheating rackets. In addition to this, the state board has also commissioned flying squads that would be visiting exam centres across the state during the exam to check cheating and malpractices. The effectiveness of strict security measures can be understood by the fact that on Day 1 of the exam itself, 64 students were caught using unfair means.

