UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Check When and Where to Download UPMSP 10, 12 Marksheet Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023:The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of class 10, and 12 compartment exams soon. Once declared, students will be able to download the mark sheets on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. 

Updated: Aug 5, 2023 12:11 IST
UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of class 10, and 12 compartment exams soon. Once declared, students will be able to download the mark sheets on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard online. UPMSP administered high school and intermediate compartment tests in July, at 96 centers. 

Over 93.86% of applicants appeared for the supplementary exams. UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent.” 

When and Where to Check UP Board Compartment Result 2023?

Students can check out the below-mentioned table to know the timings and places to access the mark sheets:

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Date

August 2023 (tentative)

Official Links 

How to Check UP Board Compartment Result 2023 by Roll Number?

Students can follow the below instructions to download inter/high school mark sheet online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials e.g. roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and keep multiple hardcopies

Details Mentioned on CBSE Class 10, 12 Mark sheet

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Roll number
  • Student’s class
  • Student name
  • Exam Session
  • Parent’s Name
  • Date of birth
  • District and School code
  • Compartment subject name
  • Grades
  • Subject-wise scores
  • Overall marks
  • Qualifying status

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 Overview

Board name

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

Exam name

UP Board High School & Intermediate Compartment Exams 2023

Result name

Uttar Pradesh Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12

Exam Level

State-level Exam

Result date

August 2023 (tentative)

Official website

upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

