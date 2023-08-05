UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Check When and Where to Download UPMSP 10, 12 Marksheet Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of class 10, and 12 compartment exams soon. Once declared, students will be able to download the mark sheets on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard online. UPMSP administered high school and intermediate compartment tests in July, at 96 centers.

Over 93.86% of applicants appeared for the supplementary exams. UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent.”

When and Where to Check UP Board Compartment Result 2023?

Students can check out the below-mentioned table to know the timings and places to access the mark sheets:

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Date August 2023 (tentative) Official Links upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to Check UP Board Compartment Result 2023 by Roll Number?

Students can follow the below instructions to download inter/high school mark sheet online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials e.g. roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and keep multiple hardcopies

Details Mentioned on CBSE Class 10, 12 Mark sheet

Check out the mandatory information below:

Roll number

Student’s class

Student name

Exam Session

Parent’s Name

Date of birth

District and School code

Compartment subject name

Grades

Subject-wise scores

Overall marks

Qualifying status

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 Overview Board name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Exam name UP Board High School & Intermediate Compartment Exams 2023 Result name Uttar Pradesh Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12 Exam Level State-level Exam Result date August 2023 (tentative) Official website upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

Also Read: CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Out, 47.40 percent students pass, check girls and boys pass percentage and statistics here

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023: Delhi Govt Schools Witnesses Rise in Pass Percentage