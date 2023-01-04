UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Will UPMSP Time Table Be Release Today? Know When To Download

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the date sheet of UP Board class 10, 12 today - January 4, 2023. Once released, the UP Board datesheet 2023 will be uploaded on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. However, there has been no official confirmation by the board. The officials are expected to release UPMSP time table for theory and practical exams through a common pdf file.

This year, as many as 58,78,448 students, including UP high school and Uttar Pradesh intermediate have registered for the exams. Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP Board informed that this is the largest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the UP Board in the last five years.

When To Download UP Board Date Sheet 2023?

Going as per some media reports, it is expected that UP Board date sheet 2023 will be released today. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the release of UP 10, 12 date sheet 2023. Students will be able to access the pdf file of the UPMSP time table 2023 class 10 from the official website, once released. The UP board date sheet 2023 will likely to have the following information - board name, subject-wise exam dates, subject codes, exam timings and instructions for students.

UP Board Exams 2023

According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has asked the schools to conduct the UP board 10th and 12th written pre-board exams from February 1 to 15. Soon after the pre-board exam gets over, the Uttar Pradesh high school and inter-final board exams will be conducted.

According to the data released by the UP Board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in UP class 12, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered. Hence, a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the inter exam.

UP Board Answer Sheets 2023 To Be Stitched

As per the updates, this time, the UPMSP answer sheets in the board exams will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found.

Those who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.

Also Read: Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check GSEB SSC and HSC Exam Dates Here