Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check GSEB SSC and HSC Exam Dates Here

Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB 10th, 12th exam dates 2023 today on January 3. The Gujarat Board time table has been released for class 10th, Vocational, 12th Science and General (Arts and Commerce) streams. Students can download the pdf of Gujarat board time table from the official website - gseb.org.

As per the announced dates, the GSEB SSC exam will be held from March 14 to 28, 2023. Whereas GSEB HSC general and vocational stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to 29, 2023. The Gujarat Board HSC Science exam will be held from March 14 to 25, 2023. Also, the GSEB HSC practical exams 2023 Science stream will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2023. Check the table below for complete details.

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2023 for All Subjects

Exam Dates Subjects March 14, 2023 First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 19, 2023 Standard Mathematics March 17, 2023 Basic Mathematics March 22, 2023 Science & Technology March 25, 2023 Social Science March 29, 2023 English (Second Language) March 27, 2023 Gujarati (Second Language) March 31, 2023 Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

Check GSEB HSC Time Table 2023 PDF for General Stream

Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2023 for Science

Exam Dates Subjects March 14, 2023 Physical Science March 16, 2023 Chemistry March 18, 2023 Life Sciences March 20, 2023 Maths March 23, 2023 English paper - I March 25, 2023 Gujarati (First language & Second Language)Hindi (First language & Second Language)Marathi Paper (First language)SanskritUrdu (First language)PersianSindhi (First language)ArabicTamil (First language)Prakrit March 25, 2023 Computer Education (Theory)

