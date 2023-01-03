Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check GSEB SSC and HSC Exam Dates Here

Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB 10th, 12th exam dates 2023 today on January 3. The Gujarat Board time table has been released for class 10th, Vocational, 12th Science and General (Arts and Commerce) streams. Students can download the pdf of Gujarat board time table from the official website - gseb.org.
As per the announced dates, the GSEB SSC exam will be held from March 14 to 28, 2023. Whereas GSEB HSC general and vocational stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to 29, 2023. The Gujarat Board HSC Science exam will be held from March 14 to 25, 2023. Also, the GSEB HSC practical exams 2023 Science stream will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2023. Check the table below for complete details.
Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2023 for All Subjects
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 14, 2023
|
First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
|
March 19, 2023
|
Standard Mathematics
|
March 17, 2023
|
Basic Mathematics
|
March 22, 2023
|
Science & Technology
|
March 25, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 29, 2023
|
English (Second Language)
|
March 27, 2023
|
Gujarati (Second Language)
|
March 31, 2023
|
Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality
Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2023 for Science
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 14, 2023
|
Physical Science
|
March 16, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
March 18, 2023
|
Life Sciences
|
March 20, 2023
|
Maths
|
March 23, 2023
|
English paper - I
|
March 25, 2023
|
Gujarati (First language & Second Language)Hindi (First language & Second Language)Marathi Paper (First language)SanskritUrdu (First language)PersianSindhi (First language)ArabicTamil (First language)Prakrit
|
March 25, 2023
|
Computer Education (Theory)
