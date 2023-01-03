    Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check GSEB SSC and HSC Exam Dates Here

    Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): GSEB has released the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th time table 2023 today. According to the released GSEB SSC, HSC time table, the exams will start from March 14. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Jan 3, 2023 13:33 IST
    Gujarat Board Time Table 2023
    Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB 10th, 12th exam dates 2023 today on January 3. The Gujarat Board time table has been released for class 10th, Vocational, 12th Science and General (Arts and Commerce) streams. Students can download the pdf of Gujarat board time table from the official website - gseb.org.

    As per the announced dates, the GSEB SSC exam will be held from March 14 to 28, 2023. Whereas GSEB HSC general and vocational stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to 29, 2023. The Gujarat Board HSC Science exam will be held from March 14 to 25, 2023. Also, the GSEB HSC practical exams 2023 Science stream will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2023. Check the table below for complete details. 

    Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2023 for All Subjects

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 14, 2023

    First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

    March 19, 2023

    Standard Mathematics

    March 17, 2023

    Basic Mathematics

    March 22, 2023

    Science & Technology

    March 25, 2023

    Social Science

    March 29, 2023

    English (Second Language)

    March 27, 2023

    Gujarati (Second Language)

    March 31, 2023

    Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

    Check GSEB HSC Time Table 2023 PDF for General Stream 

    Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2023 for Science

    Exam Dates

    Subjects 

    March 14, 2023

    Physical Science

    March 16, 2023

    Chemistry

    March 18, 2023

    Life Sciences

    March 20, 2023

    Maths

    March 23, 2023

    English paper - I

    March 25, 2023

    Gujarati (First language & Second Language)Hindi (First language & Second Language)Marathi Paper (First language)SanskritUrdu (First language)PersianSindhi (First language)ArabicTamil (First language)Prakrit

    March 25, 2023

    Computer Education (Theory)

