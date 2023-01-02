UP Board Exam Dates 2023 (Soon): Over 58 Lakh Student Awaits UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Check Updates Here

UP Board Exam Dates 2023 (Soon): The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the exam dates of UP class 10, 12 board 2023 soon. However, as of now, there has been no official announcements regarding the release of UP board exam dates 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UP class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2023 at upmsp.edu.in.

Going as per past trends, the UP board exams 2023 is expected to be held between March to May 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th. The official subject-wise UP Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is expected to be released shortly. Over 58 lakh students are expected to appear for UP 10, 12 board exams 2023.

UP Board Pre-Board Exams 2023

In 2022, UPMSP announced that UP pre-board exams are mandatory for all the students who wish to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th exam in 2022. The board made this announcement after releasing the exam date sheet. It is expected that the same pattern will be followed this year as well.

UP Board Exam Centres 2023

Also, it is expected that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board will now release the final UP board centre list 2023 for the conduction of board exams 2023 at the official website. Earlier, the UPMSP had released a tentative list and schools were asked to raise objections to the centres, if any, till December 31, 2022.

UP Board Exam Statistics

As per media reports, this year, 31,16,458 students will be appearing for UP Class 10 board exams 2023. Whereas 27,50,871 students will be appearing for UP Class 12 board exams 2023. The number of students who registered for UP board exams 2023 has increased from the previous year. Last year, around 51 lakh candidates registered for the UP board exams including 27,70 lakh students for the UP Board Class 10 exam and 23,56 lakh for UP Board Class 12 exams.

