UP Board Date Sheet 2023 (Out): Check Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Here

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table. As per reports, the complete schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and 12th Board Examination will be made available on the official website of the board soon.
According to the notification available, the UP Board Class 10 Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023, and the UP Board Class 12 Board Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.
The board will also be conducting the pre-boards for the UP Class 10 and 12 students.UP Board Pre-Board Exams for the class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted from January 16 to 20, 2023, and the Class 12 Practical exams will be conducted from January 21 to February 5, 2023.
UP Board 10th Datesheet 2023
|
Exam Date
|
Morning Shift
|
Afternoon Shift
|
February 16, 2023
|
Hindi, Primary Hindi
|
-
|
February 17, 2023
|
Pali, Arbi, Farsi
|
Music
|
February 20, 2023
|
Home Science
|
-
|
February 21, 2023
|
Maths
|
Computer
|
February 22, 2023
|
Sanskrit,
|
Music Instrumental
|
February 23, 2023
|
Commerce
|
Sewing
|
February 24, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES
|
February 25, 2023
|
Drawing/ Ranjan arts
|
February 27, 2023
|
Science
|
-
|
March 1, 2023
|
English
|
-
|
March 2, 2023
|
Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali
|
March 3, 2023
|
Social Science
UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
Morning Shift
|
Evening Shift
|
February 16, 2023
|
Military science
|
Hindi, General Hindi
|
February 17, 2023
|
Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Dance
|
General core subjects, Agronomy (First and sixth question paper)
|
February 20, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
Geography
|
February 21, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)
|
Business Studies, Home Science
|
February 22, 2023
|
Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala
|
Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|
February 23, 2023
|
Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|
Computer
|
February 24, 2023
|
-
|
English
|
February 25, 2023
|
Agronomy (commercial), Anthropology, Agricultural Engineering Paper-4Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
|
Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|
February 27, 2023
|
NCC
|
Biology, Maths
|
February 28, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)
|
Civics, Agri Botany, Agri Economics
|
March 1, 2023
|
-
|
Economics, Physics
|
March 2, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)
|
History, Agriculture physics and climate science, Agri zoology
|
March 3, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)
|
Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry
|
March 4, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)
|
Chemistry, Sociology
UP Board Exam 2023 Shift and Timing
According to the schedule released, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam will be conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 must cross-check the subjects and schedule mentioned on their admit card.
Also Read: UP Board 10th and 12th Datesheet 2023REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES