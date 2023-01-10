    UP Board Date Sheet 2023 (Out): Check Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Here

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table. As per the UP Board 2023 Datesheet, the Class 10 and class 12 exams will be conducted from February 16, 2023. Candidates preparing for the exams can check the complete schedule here.

    UP Board Datesheet 2023
    UP Board Datesheet 2023

    UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table. As per reports, the complete schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and 12th Board Examination will be made available on the official website of the board soon.

    According to the notification available, the UP Board Class 10 Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023, and the UP Board Class 12 Board Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. 

    The board will also be conducting the pre-boards for the UP Class 10 and 12 students.UP Board Pre-Board Exams for the class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted from January 16 to 20, 2023, and the Class 12 Practical exams will be conducted from January 21 to February 5, 2023.

    UP Board 10th Datesheet 2023

    Exam Date

    Morning Shift

    Afternoon Shift

    February 16, 2023

    Hindi, Primary Hindi

    -

    February 17, 2023

    Pali, Arbi, Farsi

    Music

    February 20, 2023

    Home Science

    -

    February 21, 2023

    Maths

    Computer

    February 22, 2023

    Sanskrit,

    Music Instrumental

    February 23, 2023

    Commerce

    Sewing

    February 24, 2023

    Agriculture

    Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES

    February 25, 2023

    Drawing/ Ranjan arts

    		  

    February 27, 2023

    Science

    -

    March 1, 2023

    English

    -

    March 2, 2023

    Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

    		  

    March 3, 2023

    Social Science

    		  

    UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2023

    Exam Dates

    Morning Shift 

    Evening Shift 

    February 16, 2023

    Military science

    Hindi, General Hindi

    February 17, 2023

    Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Dance

    General core subjects, Agronomy (First and sixth question paper)

    February 20, 2023

    Accountancy

    Geography

    February 21, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

    Business Studies, Home Science

    February 22, 2023

    Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala

    Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

    February 23, 2023

    Pali, Arabic, Farsi

    Computer

    February 24, 2023

    -

    English

    February 25, 2023

    Agronomy (commercial), Anthropology, Agricultural Engineering Paper-4Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

    Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

    February 27, 2023

    NCC

    Biology, Maths

    February 28, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

    Civics, Agri Botany, Agri Economics

    March 1, 2023

    -

    Economics, Physics

    March 2, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

    History, Agriculture physics and climate science, Agri zoology

    March 3, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

    Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

    March 4, 2023

    Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

    Chemistry, Sociology

     

    UP Board Exam 2023 Shift and Timing

    According to the schedule released, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam will be conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 must cross-check the subjects and schedule mentioned on their admit card. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
