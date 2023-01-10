UP Board Date Sheet 2023 (Out): Check Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Here

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table. As per reports, the complete schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and 12th Board Examination will be made available on the official website of the board soon.

According to the notification available, the UP Board Class 10 Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023, and the UP Board Class 12 Board Examinations 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

The board will also be conducting the pre-boards for the UP Class 10 and 12 students.UP Board Pre-Board Exams for the class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted from January 16 to 20, 2023, and the Class 12 Practical exams will be conducted from January 21 to February 5, 2023.

UP Board 10th Datesheet 2023

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift February 16, 2023 Hindi, Primary Hindi - February 17, 2023 Pali, Arbi, Farsi Music February 20, 2023 Home Science - February 21, 2023 Maths Computer February 22, 2023 Sanskrit, Music Instrumental February 23, 2023 Commerce Sewing February 24, 2023 Agriculture Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES February 25, 2023 Drawing/ Ranjan arts February 27, 2023 Science - March 1, 2023 English - March 2, 2023 Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali March 3, 2023 Social Science

Also Read: UP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2023

UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2023

Exam Dates Morning Shift Evening Shift February 16, 2023 Military science Hindi, General Hindi February 17, 2023 Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Dance General core subjects, Agronomy (First and sixth question paper) February 20, 2023 Accountancy Geography February 21, 2023 Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Business Studies, Home Science February 22, 2023 Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali February 23, 2023 Pali, Arabic, Farsi Computer February 24, 2023 - English February 25, 2023 Agronomy (commercial), Anthropology, Agricultural Engineering Paper-4Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic February 27, 2023 NCC Biology, Maths February 28, 2023 Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Civics, Agri Botany, Agri Economics March 1, 2023 - Economics, Physics March 2, 2023 Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) History, Agriculture physics and climate science, Agri zoology March 3, 2023 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry March 4, 2023 Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Chemistry, Sociology

Also Read: UP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023

UP Board Exam 2023 Shift and Timing

According to the schedule released, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam will be conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 must cross-check the subjects and schedule mentioned on their admit card.

Also Read: UP Board 10th and 12th Datesheet 2023