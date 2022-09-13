UP Compartment Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check UP 10th, 12th Compartmental Results

UP Compartment Result 2022 (Declared): As per the recent updates, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared UP class 10th and 12th board compartment result 2022 today on 13th September 2022. Students can check their UP compartment result on these websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their district, roll number and security code in the login window.

UPMSP conducted improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate classes on 27th August 2022 (Saturday). While the High School improvement/compartment exam was held in the morning shift from 8 to 11:15 am, the UP Intermediate compartment exam was held in the evening shift from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Where To Check UP Compartment Result 2022?

Students can check UP 10th, 12th compartmental result in online mode at different websites. However, as of now the compartment result is only available at one website - upmsp.edu.in but it is expected that soon other websites will also provide the result. Students or parents can check the UP class 10th 12th compartment result on these websites too -

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) might release Uttar Pradesh class 10th 12th compartment results through other methods too. They can check UP Board results 2022 in online mode by following any of the methods - on the official website or through SMS. Also, a direct link has been provided on this page to check the result.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2022

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Board announced the results for Class 10th, 12th exams 2022 on 18th June. The pass percentage in 10th was recorded at 88.18 per cent, while a total of 85.33 per cent students passed in the UP Board 12th exam this year. To get a pass certificate from the UP Board, students need to score at least 33% marks in all subjects.

