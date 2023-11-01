UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Released at dgme.up.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Director General, Medical Education, and Traning, Uttar Pradesh has published the special stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates can check out and download the schedule on the official website: dgme.up.gov.in available in PDF form.

According to the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule, the online registrations shall commence tomorrow: October 2, 2023, and will continue till November 3, 2023. Afterward, the deposition of registration and security money will be done by the applicants. Check out the complete schedule here.

UP NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Registration- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Link Click Here

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Counselling registrations November 2 to 3, 2023 Deposition of registration and security money November 2 to 4, 2023 Online document verification November 2 to 4, 2023 Publication of merit list November 4, 2023 Choice filling window November 6 to 8, 2023 UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result November 8, 2023 Downloading the allotment letter and admission November 9, 2023

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF file)

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Application and Security Fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 1000 as a registration fee. Candidates who have allocated seats in any of the earlier rounds will not be eligible to participate in the UP NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy counselling.

The security money is Rs 30000 for government medical colleges, Rs 2 lakh for private medical colleges, and Rs 1 lakh for private dental colleges. Candidates can visit the official website for additional information.

