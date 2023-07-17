UP NEET UG counselling 2023 dates soon, check list of medical colleges here

UP NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will release the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (UP NEET) UG counselling soon. Once released, they can check the counselling dates at the official website: upneet.gov.in. It must be noted UP NEET UG counselling 2023 is conducted for allotment of 85% seats.

UP MBBS/BDS admissions 2023 will be conducted in a total of three rounds including a mop-up round. The seats left vacant after the first round of counselling of UP NEET will be carried forward to the second round. The admission to MBBS/ BDS courses offered by the medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh is done based on the marks scored in the NEET 2023.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

As of now, the counselling schedule has not been released. Last year, UP NEET UG counselling started in November, however, this year, it will commence earlier. Candidates can check below the expected dates for round 1 UP NEET counselling:

Events Dates UP NEET UG Counselling online registration July 2023 UP NEET Counselling Round 1 merit list July 2023 UP NEET seat allotment result August 2023 Download the allotment list August 2023

How to register for UP NEET Counselling Registration 2023?

Candidates have to register online and pay the application fees as well to participate in counselling round. They have to pay Rs 2,000 as a non-refundable application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - Registration UG (MBBS/BDS) link

Step 3: On the new page, enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and login

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit the application form of UPNEET UG counselling

Step 5: Pay the security fee for UG courses

Step 6: Submit the UP NEET UG form and download the confirmation page

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023, Check list of Government medical colleges

Here, candidates can check some of the government colleges candidates can opt for admission to MBBS or BDS courses. Check the table for detailed information:

Name of college Cities King George Medical University Lucknow SN Medical College Agra GSVM Medical College Kanpur MLN Medical College Prayagraj LLRM Medical College Meerut MLB Medical College Jhansi BRD Medical College Gorakhpur UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Saifai Etawah Government Medical College Ambedkar Nagar Government Medical College Kannauj. (SCP) Government Medical College Azamgarh Government Medical College Jalaun Government Medical College Saharanpur Government Medical College Banda Dr RMLIMS Lucknow

