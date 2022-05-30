UP Result 2022 kab aayega: UPMSP likely to announce UP 10th, 12th Result Date Soon, Check at upresults.nic.in

UP Result 2022 Kab Aayega?: Nearly 47 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh have been continuously asking the question UP Board Result 2022 Kab Aayega, but no one from the Board has responded so far to their queries. However, with the evaluation process for UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 completed, it is expected that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon notify the official date for the declaration of results. For the 2022 session, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams, of which 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams and are now waiting for UP Board Result 2022.

UP Board Result 2022 Date Update

Reports coming from the Prayagraj office of the UP Board have hinted that an important update regarding the UP Board Result 2022 Date for classes 10, and 12 students is likely to be released today. People who are close to the board have suggested that the UP Board High School Result 2022 and UP Board Intermediate Result 2022 Date is likely to be announced soon following which result scorecard will be made available online on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced In Advanced

Generally, going by the trend followed by UPMSP, the Board announces the UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time in advance and notifies the students ahead of the time of declaration. Generally, the UPMSP issues an official notification confirming the UP Board Results Date and Time, which falls around 24 to 48 hours before the formal announcement. This time around as well, the UP Board 10th, and 12th Results are likely to be announced only after such an announcement is made by the board. Therefore, students are advised to register themselves at the links provided below to get the latest news and updates about UPMSP 10th, 12th Results.

UP Board Notice about Fake, Fraudulent Calls

Last week, the UP Board Office in Prayagraj also released important circular warning students and parents about fake and fraudulent calls being made by scamsters to students who are waiting for UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. As per the notice, some anti-social elements have been calling parents and students asking for money to help them pass or clear the high school and intermediate exams. UPMSP has directed students and parents to steer clear of any such calls and report such incidents to concerned authorities and officials.

