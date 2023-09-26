UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out For BTech and BArch Courses, Get Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the seat allotment results for the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 3 today: September 26, 2023. Registered candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into BTech and BArch courses can download their results at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

To get the results, candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the result login window. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to make the payment of the seat confirmation fee by September 27, 2023. The examination authority has also released the seat allotment result for the BArch courses today: September 26, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct links provided below.

UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 for BTech course - Direct Link (Click Here)

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for BArch Course - Direct Link

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 3 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Seat allotment result September 26, 2023 Payment of Seat Confirmation fee September 27, 2023

How to download the UPTAC counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check and download their seat allocation results for the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 3 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details and submit

Step 5: The UPTAC round 3 seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the seat allotment result and download it for future use

