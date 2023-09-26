AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) committee will release the seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 counselling tomorrow: September 27, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges from September 28 to October 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the round 2 dates of AYUSH NEET counselling:

Events Dates Publication of AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes or colleges September 28 to October 5, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to download the AYUSH NEET UG 2nd round seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check and download the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as required

Step 4: The AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download it for future use

