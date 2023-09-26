ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023 Announced at icmai.in, Download Scorecard, Check Result Analysis Here

ICMAI CMA Result June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June session exams today: September 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate and final exams can check and download their respective scorecards through the official website - icmai.in.

In order to download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter their registration number in the result login window. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final Result for the June 2023 Term has been released for the candidates who have been passed under syllabus 2016 and syllabus 2022 held in June 2023.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2023 Direct Links

Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download their results online.

Exam Direct links Intermediate Result For June 2023 Term Click Here Final Result For June 2023 Term Click Here

Check ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 Announcement Post

Intermediate & Final Result for June 2023 Term is now available at the following link:https://t.co/MnzhL7kWcB — The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICMAICMA) September 26, 2023