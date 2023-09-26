  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023 Announced at icmai.in, Download Scorecard, Check Result Analysis Here

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023 Announced at icmai.in, Download Scorecard, Check Result Analysis Here

ICMAI CMA Result June 2023: ICMAI has declared the results for the CMA June session exams today: September 26, 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards at icmai.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 13:14 IST
ICMAI CMA Result June 2023
ICMAI CMA Result June 2023

ICMAI CMA Result June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June session exams today: September 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate and final exams can check and download their respective scorecards through the official website  - icmai.in.

In order to download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter their registration number in the result login window. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final Result for the June 2023 Term has been released for the candidates who have been passed under syllabus 2016 and syllabus 2022 held in June 2023.

ICMAI CMA June Result 2023 Direct Links

Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download their results online.

Exam

Direct links

Intermediate Result For June 2023 Term

Click Here

Final Result For June 2023 Term

Click Here

Check ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 Announcement Post 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

Is CMA result declared 2023?

Yes, the CMA result has been declared for the Final and Intermediate exams for June session 2023 at icmai.in.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023