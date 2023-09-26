ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023 Announced at icmai.in, Download Scorecard, Check Result Analysis Here

ICMAI CMA Result June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June session exams today: September 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate and final exams can check and download their respective scorecards through the official website - icmai.in.
In order to download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter their registration number in the result login window. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final Result for the June 2023 Term has been released for the candidates who have been passed under syllabus 2016 and syllabus 2022 held in June 2023.
ICMAI CMA June Result 2023 Direct Links
Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download their results online.
|
Exam
|
Direct links
|
Intermediate Result For June 2023 Term
|
Final Result For June 2023 Term
Check ICMAI CMA Final, Inter Result 2023 Announcement Post
Intermediate & Final Result for June 2023 Term is now available at the following link:https://t.co/MnzhL7kWcB— The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICMAICMA) September 26, 2023
ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 Login Window
Candidates need to enter the required details to get their scorecards. Check the image of the login window below:
ICMAI CMA June 2023 Result Analysis
Along with the announcement of the ICMAI CMA June session 2023 results, the examination authority has also released the result analysis in online mode. Candidates can check the details mentioned in the table below:
Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2016 held in June 2023
Candidate appeared for
No of candidate
appeared
No of candidate
passed
% of pass
I
Group-I only
17084
1089
6.37
II
Group-II only
14551
2391
16.43
III
Both Groups
Passed in either one of the group
10096
446
4.42
Passed Both Groups
304
3.01
Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 2907 candidates completed Intermediate Course of the Institute
Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2022 held in June 2023
Candidate appeared for
No of candidate
appeared
No of candidate
passed
% of pass
I
Group-I only
7892
595
7.54
II
Group-II only
1277
132
10.34
III
Both Groups
Passed in either one of the group
2622
239
9.11
Passed Both Groups
456
17.39
Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 460 candidates completed Intermediate Course
of the Institute
Final Examination under syllabus 2016 held in June 2023
Candidate appeared for
No of candidate
appeared
No of candidate
passed
% of pass
I
Group-III only
6551
364
5.56
II
Group-IV only
4563
850
18.63
III
Both Groups
Passed in either one of the group
3074
350
11.38
Passed Both Groups
195
6.34
Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 811 candidates completed Final Course of the Institute
Final Examination under syllabus 2022 held in June 2023
Candidate appeared for
No of candidate
appeared
No of candidate
passed
% of pass
I
Group-III only
1083
31
2.86
II
Group-IV only
603
75
12.44
III
Both Groups
Passed in either one of the group
525
56
10.67
Passed Both Groups
37
7.05
Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 56 candidates completed final Course of the Institute
Also Read: IIM CAT Correction Window 2023 Open, Know Edit Fields and Steps To Edit Here