IIM CAT Correction Window 2023 Open, Know Edit Fields and Steps To Edit Here

IIM CAT Correction Window 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has opened the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have already submitted their application forms and want to make the necessary corrections can make the modifications through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

As per the details provided on the official website, the last date to make the required changes in the application form is September 28, 2023 (by 5 pm). As per the recent updates, candidates can only edit the necessary details such as photograph, signature, and test city in their application form. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

CAT 2023 Correction Window Link - Available Now

What can be edited in the CAT 2023 application form?

Candidates appearing for the CAT exam 2023 and want to make changes in their admission application form can check the details that can be edited in the application form listed below.

Photograph change/re-upload

Signature change/re-upload

Test city preference change

How to edit the CAT 2023 application form online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit their CAT 2023 application form in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's login button available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details

Step 5: Now, complete the modifications in the application form

Step 6: Submit the details and download the confirmation page for future use

