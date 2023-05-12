US Visa Wait Time No. 1 Priority Says US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

US Student Visa: The new US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti who is on his visit to the country while speaking to the media mentioned that reducing the wait time for US Visas for Indian students is a number one priority. Mr. Garcetti has been appointed the US Ambassador to India at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to the US on his state visit on June 22, 2023.

When speaking to the media regarding the visa situation, Garcetti stated that US President Joe Biden asked him to ‘Fix’ the issue also adding that it is not just the 10th or 11th priority but rather it's the number one priority at the moment.

Mr. Garcetti pointed out that more and more Indians want to come to the United States to study and as tourists and the US is committed to solving this problem. He also added that more and more Indians are welcome to come to America.

US Visa for Indian Students

Mr. Garcetti when speaking on the visa wait time mentioned that at the moment the wait time for visas is down by 60% since the beginning of the year. In January, February, and March, the US processed a record number of visas, and in 2022 the largest source of student visas came from India. He also mentioned that in the next few weeks, many more announcements will be made after the two leaders meet.

Mr. Garcetti stated that the US is prepared for the student visa season and already the wait time is getting shorter. The United States is on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year according to top officials and the US is also prioritizing the H-1B and L Visas which are popular among IT professionals from India. H-1B Visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations which require theoretical or technical expertise.