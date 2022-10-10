    Uttar Pradesh Rains: Schools in Lucknow, Noida to be Closed Today Due to Continuous Rainfall

    Schools in Noida, Aligarh, Kanpur, etc for students until class 12 will be closed today due to the continuous rainfall predicted. School Authorities have been asked to inform the students regarding the same. 

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 09:42 IST
    Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed
    Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed: Due to the continuous rainfall experiences in several parts of Uttar Pradesh including districts like Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, and Hapur, etc schools in these regions will be closed today - October 10, 2022. Authorities have asked schools in the area to share information regarding the closing of schools with the respective WhatsApp groups. 

    The schools are closed for students until class 12 owing to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the weather department. The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall for the northern part of India including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan for the next two days.

    According to media reports, Delhi has been receiving continuous rainfall since Saturday afternoon flooding roads across the city. District Authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad have been ordered for closure of schools due to heavy rainfall.

    The forecast states Fairly widespread/ widespread light/ moderate rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/ lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh on October 9th ad 10th and over East Rajasthan on October 9, 2022.

