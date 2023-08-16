Uzbekistan Provides Toll-Free Helpline, Website for Indian Students Seeking Medical Education

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan and TMA University have collectively launched an official website and toll-free helpline to assist Indian students who are willing to pursue medical education in Uzbekistan. Aspirants can seek helpline either through the toll-free no. 1800-123-2931 or the website: studyinuzbek.uz regarding their queries.

The official website has all the mandatory information such as courses, scholarships, universities, procedures, and the list of documents required for a study visa, etc.

Indian Signs MoU with Uzbekistan to Promote Student Exchange

Further, some media reports have outlined that India and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to promote the exchange of students between the two countries. The MoU will permit student exchange between Indian and Uzbek universities. This will also lead to the set up of joint research centres and the swapping of faculty and experts.

In 2022, Uzbekistan’s Medical Higher Educational Institutions (MHEIs) offered over 2000 seats to relocate Indian students from Ukraine by accepting the former MCI and NMC norms (Screening test regulations 2002) and FMGL Regulations 2021.

Courses Offered to Indian Students in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan was providing two UG programmes to Indian Students. These are- 6 6-year MD Diploma and a 5+1-year MBBS degree with a year-long internship. Apart from this, the country also gives scholarships to Uzbek students to study in India. These scholarships are offered under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

